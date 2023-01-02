2/1/23 G-AYAW, G-BDNX (CHRISTOPHER GEOFFREY MILLS) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS



2/11/2023 G-POLA? 00:04HRS NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT ⁣27670, MISCONDUCT REF WINTON KEENAN ⁣5CF-6DE-578-3A8-2D1, G-AYAW NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE WHEN I ARRIVE ALSO OVERHEAD GOLF COURSE



⁣⁣(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)



⁣Harassing: ⁣the action of subjecting someone to aggressive pressure or intimidation: ⁣characterized by or using aggressive pressure or intimidation



Intimidation: ⁣the action of frightening or threatening someone, usually in order to persuade them to do something that you want them to do:



⁣⁣⁣“Countless millions will protest against the New World Order, and will die fighting it.”

- HG Wells, The New World Order



⁣"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." Hunter S. Thompson



⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.



⁣⁣Governments will use whatever technology is available to combat their primary enemy — their own population. Noam C



Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.



⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye

⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my

case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a

dark helicopter.



⁣5G stalking.

United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)



14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim



Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian

