WHAT TRUMP HAS DONE!!!

Donald Trump has unashamedly reversed his position on abortion. His supporters cannot seriously deny that Trump used them and their obsession with outlawing abortion, as a tool to win their votes, can they? Listen here to how Trump talked about abortion prior to now, and how the false prophets of right-wing American evangelicalism stood by their "president" until the bitter end of the 2020 elections. Will their tune change, now that Trump has changed his? Will they humbly accept that their "prophecies" and faith in his "anointing" were gravely misplaced? Maybe not. But if you are one of those who were sucked in by Trump's lies, now is your chance to turn from America's brand of fake Christianity, and to turn to Jesus instead.

