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Bible Proof of the Flat Earth Truth
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234 views • May 14, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Sep 10, 2015 with 320.5K views.
Christians around the world don't believe the lies of evolution so why believe in the theory that gave us evolution? The flat earth truth is that we were created in a special enclosed world just for us. There are not billions of suns, billions of planets & billions of years! The Sun, Moon and Stars are not what you have been told. If you think you can trust NASA, Monkey Man Science or the Military think again! Satan is the god of this world and he has blinded the eyes of those that can't see. The universe with the big bang out of nothing creating stars that we eventually evolved from has been the biggest lie. Research the origins, test the so called proof they have from fake space flights to the cave man discoveries. If you want to believe the opposites to the bible go right ahead but remember that when you study the bible right from the very beginning you'll see that the theories of man have twisted and lied about all of God's creation. What can you trust if you take Satan's lies over God's truth?
Do we spin and move around the sun? The bible says no! Take the journey with me and get ready this stuff could literally change your worldview! Part 2 is next. Subscribe and be notified the minute it's out.
Feel free to share my videos and let's get the word out! Please link back if you find this channel or videos helpful.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
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Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Christians around the world don't believe the lies of evolution so why believe in the theory that gave us evolution? The flat earth truth is that we were created in a special enclosed world just for us. There are not billions of suns, billions of planets & billions of years! The Sun, Moon and Stars are not what you have been told. If you think you can trust NASA, Monkey Man Science or the Military think again! Satan is the god of this world and he has blinded the eyes of those that can't see. The universe with the big bang out of nothing creating stars that we eventually evolved from has been the biggest lie. Research the origins, test the so called proof they have from fake space flights to the cave man discoveries. If you want to believe the opposites to the bible go right ahead but remember that when you study the bible right from the very beginning you'll see that the theories of man have twisted and lied about all of God's creation. What can you trust if you take Satan's lies over God's truth?
Do we spin and move around the sun? The bible says no! Take the journey with me and get ready this stuff could literally change your worldview! Part 2 is next. Subscribe and be notified the minute it's out.
Feel free to share my videos and let's get the word out! Please link back if you find this channel or videos helpful.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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