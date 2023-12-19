Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IS GOD A NARCISSIST?
channel image
The New Revelation
5 Subscribers
14 views
Published 19 hours ago

The answer of the New Revelation (the Lord through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer), which also supports and defends the Christian Scriptures, in particular the Old Testament, that cannot be understood without the hints to the prophetic or spiritual language of correspondences that are to be found in the New Revelation (or of course are directly given by the Lord, as He has done in the case of Paul, His converted apostle)


Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/support-for-christianity.html

https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-SymbolicImagesOfTheBibleExlainedInTheNewRevelation-Upd3.pdf

Keywords
bibleprophecysecond comingend timeapokalypsenew revelationlorber

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket