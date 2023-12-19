IS GOD A NARCISSIST?

The answer of the New Revelation (the Lord through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer), which also supports and defends the Christian Scriptures, in particular the Old Testament, that cannot be understood without the hints to the prophetic or spiritual language of correspondences that are to be found in the New Revelation (or of course are directly given by the Lord, as He has done in the case of Paul, His converted apostle)
Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/support-for-christianity.html
https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-SymbolicImagesOfTheBibleExlainedInTheNewRevelation-Upd3.pdf
