Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The US is Howling in PAIN! Russia Has Entered TOP-5 World's Largest Economies, Overtaking Germany!
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

In 2018, when Putin won the next presidential election, he assembled a new government of the country and gave a special order. In particular, he ordered the government to develop stimulating economic development levers so that in 2024 Russia would be in the TOP-5 World's Largest Economies. Back then Western countries, including representatives of the American government, began to ridicule those Putin's order. The West mockingly declared that Russia would never be able to enter the TOP-5 World's Largest Economies in 2024, since for this Moscow would have to overtake Germany, which in principle is not possible to do. *****************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

