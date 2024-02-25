EMERGENCY ALERT! The Rapture Has been CANCELLED! Amos 8:9

You can see more at my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS. Is there a rapture coming? Does Amos 9 say anything about it? The answer is yes. The end of Christianity is going to begin as world war III goes into sudden overdrive. And the eclipse of April 8th 2024 is showing us just that. See the short video and find out.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.