The Chris Hedges Report: The truth about Ukraine with Medea Benjamin

Premiered Nov 4, 2022

Premiered Nov 4, 2022

Peace activist and author Medea Benjamin joins The Chris Hedges Report to discuss the history of Ukraine as explained in her new book, War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict, co-authored with Nicholas Davies. Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of Code Pink and author of Drone Warfare, Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the US Saudi Connection, and Inside Iran.