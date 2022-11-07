The Chris Hedges Report: The truth about Ukraine with Medea Benjamin
Peace activist and author Medea Benjamin joins The Chris Hedges Report to discuss the history of Ukraine as explained in her new book, War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict, co-authored with Nicholas Davies. Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of Code Pink and author of Drone Warfare, Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the US Saudi Connection, and Inside Iran. Watch The Chris Hedges Report live YouTube premiere on The Real News Network every Friday at 12PM ET: https://therealnews.com/chris-hedges-... Listen to episode podcasts and find bonus content at The Chris Hedges Report Substack: https://chrishedges.substack.com/ Help us continue producing The Chris Hedges Report by following us and making a small donation: Donate to TRNN: https://therealnews.com/donate-yt-chr Sign up for our newsletter: https://therealnews.com/nl-yt-chr Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/therealnews Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealnews #chrishedges #therealnewsnetwork
