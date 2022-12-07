Create New Account
How Low Will They Go?
Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago |

The Depths Of The Left’s Depravity

* Their vision for America invites ruin.

* Scorched earth campaign reaches your home.

* Victims are speed bumps to leftists’ ultimate goal.

* Parents still hold the power.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 6 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316715337112

Keywords
laura ingrahamjoe bidenliberalismidiocracydestructionprogressivisminfiltrationleftismperversionideologysubversionradicalismruindepravityscorched earthkleptocracykakistocracyregressivismrichard levine

