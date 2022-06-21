Missile & artillery have neutralised: 216 manpower & equip of AFU, 28 command posts, 64 units positions, 2 munitions depots.

Attacks by aviation, missile & artillery have resulted in 570 nationalists, 29 tanks & other armd vehicles,16 spec vehicles.

Russian air have shot down 1 Su-25 UKR Air F near Mazanovka (Kharkov reg).

19 UKR UAVs have been shot down near Krutaya Balka (DPR), Dibrovo, Kapitolovka, Liptsy and Zavody (Kharkov reg). 5 Tochka-U , 30 projectiles of Uragan launchers have been intercepted near Lozovskiy (Lugansk PR), Lozovaya, Kremenets, Aleksandrovka (DPR), Dolgenkoye & Topolskoye (Kharkov reg).

In total, 209 planes &132 copters, 1,292 UAV, 348 A-A systems, 3,709 tanks & other armored vehicles, 580 vehis equipped w multi-launching systems, 2,065 field artillery cannons & mortars, 3,760 units of SM equip have been destroyed during the SMO.

Enemy continues losses.

28 servicemen of the 57th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU that operates in Severodonetsk have remained in the ranks, the other left with commanders.

Reserves for replenishing the losses are exhausted.

Territorial Defence from the W regions of UKR refuse to head to the front.

101st Territorial Defence Brig of AFU have stated that the refuse to be involved in the ops & headed to the rear area in the responsibility zone of Soledar op tactical grp.

More than 600 who have refused to fight.

M777 155-mm HOW delivered by USA & European countries target for Russian destruction.

15 howitz deployed near Druzhkovka rail station, destroyed over the past 24 hrs.

Residents adjacent to OP Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov & Zaporozhye regs are being forcibly mobilised. Nat. police units block the settlements for these purposes. Men of all ages are detained to be mobilised.

UKR troops near Lisichansk cut off from supplies &is being under firing control of the Russian AF.

According to the UKR POW, units of the 79th AA Brigade have been abandoned by commanders.

Servicemen alive had nothing to do but to surrender for saving their lives.

57th Mech Brigade of the AFU. After losing the 2/3 of personnel, its commander begged group command to inform the AFU General Staff &Zelensky in person about the situation.

Kiev spreading fake news of Kvartal-95 amid its military failures for doing something to stop the panic & escape of its personnel from Donbass.

On June 20, at about 05.00 AM, the Kiev regime attempted to capture Snake Island.

The plan by the Kiev supposed to launch massive air & artillery attacks at Snake Island, to disembark troops & capture it.

Air attack involved 15 UKR UAVs adjusted by 2 Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs.

Russian detected a Global Hawk RQ-4 strategic reconnaissance UAV of the U.S. AF at high altitudes near Snake Island.

UKR UAVs were supported in air by S-300 air syst from their positions near Tuzla & Ochakov.

Attacks launched by UKR Tochka-U missiles, Uragan & M777 155-mm howitzers from their positions to the W from Odessa & in Kubansky island.

Russian air Def means (Pantsir missile cannon system & Tor air defence system) have destroyed all enemy launched at Snake Island. Destroyed were: 13 UAVs, 4 Tochka-U misl. & 21 projectiles of Uragan launcher.

No UKR destruction means have reached their targets in Snake Island.

Unsuccessful fire attack forced the enemy to abandon the landing to Snake Island.

Kiev regime took an attempt of a new gamble related to Russian gas infrastructure faci. in the NW part of the Black Sea.

After 08.00 AM, anti-ship missiles & a Bayraktar-TB2 UAV attacked BK-1 & Krym-1 gas production platforms.

Prov. by UKR resulted in an intensive fire at BK-1 platform, area of the Black Sea has resulted to be in danger of an environmental disaster.

Sabotages of the Kiev regime have been reflected by launching Oniks at Shkolny near Odessa & destruction hangars for UKR Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs detected by Russian.

2 artillery plattoons of M777 155-mm howitzers have been destroyed in Kubansky island.

Russian Aerospace have destroyed 2 launching ramps of S-300 near Ochakov &Tuzla (Odessa regn).

Missiles destroyed 4 munitions depots near Mirnaya Dolina, Loskutovka, Podlesnoye (Lugansk PR), a Buk-M1 near Seversk (DPR).

AF of Ukraine (AFU), as well as of nationalist groups, the Right Sector, neutralised near Belaya Gora, Novodruzhesk, Mirnaya Dolina, Podlesnoye & Volcheyarovka.

Donetsk, 2 plattoons of Uragan launchers have been neutralised near Zaryanoye & Dimitrov, 2 plattoons of Giatsint-B 152-mm howitzers at their positions near Spartak & Podgornoye.

OP- neutralised: 57 areas, 1 command post of the AFU, as well as guidance radars of S-300 system near (DPR)