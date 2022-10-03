“The Black Conservative Preacher”: Quincy Franklin

YouTube sensation Quincy Franklin, aka “The Black Conservative Preacher,” grew up in Portland, Oregon, and has witnessed the transformation of that city from an off-the-map “safe haven” into a veritable war zone.





At the ReAwaken America Tour 2022 in Post Falls, Idaho, Franklin and Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, talk about that transformation. Franklin has been a street preacher in Portland since 2013, and has endured many attacks for his evangelism. He says Antifa was on the streets even then, but their attacks started to significantly increase in 2015 with the “legalization” of homosexual “marriage.” The Democratic leadership has turned the city into a progressive, socialist “dump.”





This is an entertaining and informative interview — don’t miss it!





Quincy's Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBlackConservativePreacher





