“The Black Conservative Preacher”: Quincy Franklin

YouTube sensation Quincy Franklin, aka “The Black Conservative Preacher,” grew up in Portland, Oregon, and has witnessed the transformation of that city from an off-the-map “safe haven” into a veritable war zone.
At the ReAwaken America Tour 2022 in Post Falls, Idaho, Franklin and Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, talk about that transformation. Franklin has been a street preacher in Portland since 2013, and has endured many attacks for his evangelism. He says Antifa was on the streets even then, but their attacks started to significantly increase in 2015 with the “legalization” of homosexual “marriage.” The Democratic leadership has turned the city into a progressive, socialist “dump.”
This is an entertaining and informative interview — don’t miss it!
Quincy's Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBlackConservativePreacher
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.