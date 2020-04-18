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Californians Latest To Protest Stay-At-Home Orders – Call To “Open Cali”
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46 views • April 18, 2020
Kelen McBreen | Infowars.com - April 17, 2020
Over 100 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach, California on Friday to speak out against the state’s stay-at-home order as well as a slew of other unlawful decrees.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/californians-latest-to-protest-stay-at-home-orders-call-to-open-cali/
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Over 100 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach, California on Friday to speak out against the state’s stay-at-home order as well as a slew of other unlawful decrees.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/californians-latest-to-protest-stay-at-home-orders-call-to-open-cali/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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