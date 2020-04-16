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How 5G Could be Used to Block Oxygen & Potential Much More - Science of 5G, Frequency, & Humans
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161 views • April 16, 2020
Sarah Westall

BioAcoustics expert & Attorney, Robert O'Leary, joins the program to discuss his findings on 5G's potential interference with Iron and Oxygen. His research was published last fall before the effects were starting to be questioned. We discuss frequency and how the 5G band could do much more than just block oxygen by means of iron. The entire periodic table and much of our DNA could interfere with 5G depending on the frequencies used for 5G transmission. You can reach Robert O'Leary on his email: [email protected]

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The following are links to the articles mentioned:
1. "Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically for COVID-19" https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufac...
2.“The Impact of Vaccines on Mortality Decline Since 1900—According to Published Science” https://www.collective-evolution.com/...
3. https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/...
4. https://www.cdc.gov/TemplatePackage/c...
Here are some that might also be good ones for your viewers to keep for their own "data dumps" or personal info, the first of which is one that shows an authoritative explanation of the creation of the virus in a lab:
5.“Coronavirus Conspiracy, Evidenced by ‘Fake Science,’ Indicts Tulane and Scripps Agents in a Bioterror Racket Protecting Criminal Interests thru Media Cover-ups” https://medicalveritas.org/coronaviru...
6. "COVID-The Squeezeplay on the Population" https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
; and
7. "Passport to the BRAVE NEW WORLD" https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...

MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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science5gfrequencyhumansdnabreathironsarah westallcovid-1960ghzblock oxygenrobert o leary
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