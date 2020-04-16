How 5G Could be Used to Block Oxygen & Potential Much More - Science of 5G, Frequency, & Humans

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BioAcoustics expert & Attorney, Robert O'Leary, joins the program to discuss his findings on 5G's potential interference with Iron and Oxygen. His research was published last fall before the effects were starting to be questioned. We discuss frequency and how the 5G band could do much more than just block oxygen by means of iron. The entire periodic table and much of our DNA could interfere with 5G depending on the frequencies used for 5G transmission. You can reach Robert O'Leary on his email: [email protected]
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The following are links to the articles mentioned:
1. "Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically for COVID-19" https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufac...
2.“The Impact of Vaccines on Mortality Decline Since 1900—According to Published Science” https://www.collective-evolution.com/...
3. https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/...
4. https://www.cdc.gov/TemplatePackage/c...
Here are some that might also be good ones for your viewers to keep for their own "data dumps" or personal info, the first of which is one that shows an authoritative explanation of the creation of the virus in a lab:
5.“Coronavirus Conspiracy, Evidenced by ‘Fake Science,’ Indicts Tulane and Scripps Agents in a Bioterror Racket Protecting Criminal Interests thru Media Cover-ups” https://medicalveritas.org/coronaviru...
6. "COVID-The Squeezeplay on the Population" https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
; and
7. "Passport to the BRAVE NEW WORLD" https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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