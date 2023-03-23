Create New Account
GET TRUMP!! His Mugshot will be his Campaign Poster + why he WON'T be Indicted
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

While the Democrats, and New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, or salivating over at the possibility of a dining Trump, his mug shot will be his campaign poster and propel him to victory, as more and more people become awakened as to how evil and gangster like the Democrat machine is.They want to juice up Trump just enough to be the front runner, because they don't want to face DeSantis, which is why he will not be indicted. A bold prediction.


