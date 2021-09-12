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Trust the Science: Genetically Manipulated Obesity (GMO), Disease, and Death
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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123 views • September 12, 2021
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Intro vid: "Weird Al" Yankovic - Fat (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2mU6USTBRE

List of largest pharmaceutical mergers and acquisitions: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_pharmaceutical_mergers_and_acquisitions

List Of All Monsanto/Bayer Owned ‘Food’ Companies: https://www.captain-planet.net/monsanto-bayer-list/

Noam Chomsky insists the unvaccinated must be isolated (video): https://twitter.com/ThomasEWoods/status/1433601779644526614

Ralph Smart Deep Divers Youtube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjt7bEwtlk6A6f_CiY2ZOlQ

(FDA Warns Against) Nobel Prize for medicine for drugs that have benefited billions: https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn28284-breakthrough-drugs-for-malaria-and-roundworm-win-medicine-nobel/#ixzz75tWCBuCX:

Horse selfies and calls to poison control: Bizarre Ivermectin craze hits B.C.: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/horse-selfies-and-calls-to-poison-control-bizarre-ivermectin-craze-hits-b-c-1.5570597

McDonald’s Accepts BTC Payments in El Salvador where Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-el-salvador-mcdonalds/

Jeff’s Airbnb in El Salvador:
https://www.airbnb.mx/rooms/39508710

Panama Welcomes Crypto Regulation Bill: https://www.coinspeaker.com/panama-crypto-regulation-bill/?fbclid=IwAR3AOf-xWPZtrIbjmx1hWK_Jm8thkQPRztCXfnfXf4Iz_sD114S9CnfQCak
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politicsvaxxcovid19
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