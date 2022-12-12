Create New Account
Video portrait. Energy of images
shipshard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaGaCCA4L0s 

This is an unknown girl. I just saw the portrait and asked to take it off. Perhaps it looked somehow strange from the outside. But she agreed to pose for 5 minutes.I love the mood of this portrait. And if you think about it, every person passing by us has its own beauty, its own charisma, its own depth. It just takes a little time to look at it.

Look at the World wider, open your heart to something new, feel the energy of images!


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

https://cub.com/violettatawennman 

Video for COUB:

Video portrait. Energy of images https://cub.com/view/39jj6g 

Stranger. Energy of images https://cub.com/view/39jj6s 



