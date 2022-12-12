Video portrait. Energy of images

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaGaCCA4L0s

This is an unknown girl. I just saw the portrait and asked to take it off. Perhaps it looked somehow strange from the outside. But she agreed to pose for 5 minutes.I love the mood of this portrait. And if you think about it, every person passing by us has its own beauty, its own charisma, its own depth. It just takes a little time to look at it.

Look at the World wider, open your heart to something new, feel the energy of images!





