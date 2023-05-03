Gene-altering chemtrail biochemical weapon shapeshifts humans to burrow-fly-run cannibal chimeras

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2023). Our allies’ intel reports that these Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel fake aliens devils’ 5,000 year old Noah’s days Atlantis fallen angel company Umbrella corporation’s gene-altering biochemical weapons that they are planning to spread using chemtrails will shape-shift the infected humans into chimeras that are able to fly and run fast and burrow through underground, in order to attack humans and animals to devour them. They have an insatiable appetite for any meat. These gene-altering AI femtobot nanites are most likely demon-possessed by Satan Lucifer’s reptilian fallen angel devils, because they eat humans and animals and anything that has meat, just like Satan Lucifer and his “fake ascended masters fake benevolent aliens” fallen angel devils eat 2,000 children in the UN building satanic child sacrifice rituals. Satan Lucifer’s fake shepherds “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” unbiblical fake job position pastors and “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes are hiding all of this information and truth from the church donators and 6 billion humans, in order to consign them to death as fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” and to incapacitate God’s spiritual army by depriving information from them. Dear brethren, warn all of your church donators and 6 billion humans and coworkers and bosses and clients and neighbors and friends now, and organize God’s spiritual army to fight against this and restrain it, in order to defend the millions of Western feminist nations’ atheists who ridicule us Christians every day, and protect the millions of cowardly traitor fake pastors and fake religious Christian hordes, who betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins & world rulers & their black nobility nephilim chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar bosses & the Draco Empire space fleets & millions of fallen angels & Satan Lucifer & his earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanic sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year and throwing their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food. When these things take over the earth, it will be a bloodbath. Tell them to repent of their Satan Lucifer’s pastors’ redefining of hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, to remove women’s head coverings and cross-dress in men’s pants, to cause women’s rebellion, to cause destruction of family and society, to remove God’s spiritual protection, to release millions of fallen angels and demons from the abyss, to exterminate the human specie with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, by creating all these nuclear wars and biochemical weapons and manufactured famines and demon armies. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine