BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID-19 Vaccines are Biggest Scam in History of Medicine, and the Children Suffer the Most
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
806 views • August 13, 2022

As we have been reporting frequently for the past few weeks, many pro-vaccine and pro-pharma doctors and scientists are coming forward to sound the alarm on just how horrible these COVID-19 "vaccines" are, and the death and carnage that has followed.

A video has surfaced in the alternative media featuring an Israeli Professor, Dr. Zvika Granot, Ph.D., who is on the Faculty of Medicine at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He heads up the Granot Lab as the "Principal Investigator," focusing on "neutrophils" and cancer research.

He is also a member of The Public Emergency Council For The Covid19 Crisis in Israel, which is where this video apparently originated.

Dr. Granot states:

"We have already seen many distortions of science, lies and half-truths during the COVID crisis. More than once we have seen aggressive policies based on hopes that lack a scientific basis presented to the public as scientific facts.

We have seen how economic and political entities presented distorted science and silence many scientists who think differently.

Approving vaccination for babies and toddlers by the FDA in the USA and by the Ministry of Health in Israel, breaks all records of the theater of the absurd and raises deep doubts about the conduct of the regulators in the USA and Israel."

Full article with commenting available: https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/142-new-cases-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries-in-babies-added-to-vaers-as-cdc-now-states-unvaccinated-people-have-same-guidance-as-vaccinated/

Mirrored - Health Impact News

Keywords
vaxxcovid-19dr zvika granot phd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Coco Somers
A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

Ava Grace
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Willow Tohi
Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy