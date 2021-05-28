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Trump "Huge Problems Coming! When All These States Flip!" Q BOOMS GA NH Audit Explosions! Big Comms!
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763 views • May 28, 2021
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Previous Updates:
Q+ Trump “PA, MI, WI Audits NEXT!” We The People Are At War! Rise Or Die! All Assets [F]oreign & [D]omestic Deployed!
https://rumble.com/vho0zh-q-trump-pa-mi-wi-audits-next-we-the-people-are-at-war-rise-or-die-all-asset.html
Durham + Audits = Arrests! Q+ Trump: Game Over! We Have It [All] Assets Seized [F]oreign & [D]omestic!
https://rumble.com/vhm8ap-durham-audits-arrests-q-trump-game-over-we-have-it-all-assets-seized-f-and-.html
BOOM! Georgia 1st to DECERTIFY Election! Q+ Trump "I caught them! Things Will Get VERY INTERESTING!"
https://rumble.com/vhk7k3-boom-georgia-1st-to-decertify-election-q-trump-i-caught-them-things-will-ge.html
Trump Vows to Return "IMMEDIATELY! If I Wait Our Country Will Be Destroyed!"
https://rumble.com/vhgz7d-trump-vows-to-return-immediately-if-i-wait-our-country-will-be-destroyed-q-.html
Trump Is Still President 100% Q Proof USA Is At War! Martial Law Insurrection Act Military Tribunals Coming!
https://rumble.com/vhe7mn-trump-is-still-president-100-q-proof-usa-is-at-war-martial-law-insurrection.html
Trump Fires Back Against [DS] Fake News! Q's 4 Big BQQMS are AZ, GA, PA, MI! One Falls They All Fall
https://rumble.com/vhc8gr-trump-fires-back-against-ds-fake-news-qs-4-big-bqqms-are-az-ga-pa-mi-one-fa.html
Trump INDICTMENT Coming? The Deep State Strikes Back! NY GA Prosecutors Threaten PRISON!
https://rumble.com/vh9c0j-trump-indictment-coming-the-deep-state-strikes-back-ny-ga-prosecutors-threa.html
Q+ TRUMP, LIN WOOD, DREW MCKISSICK & THE SCGOP RACE! WHAT HAPPENED? WHAT'S NEXT? AND WHO NEEDS LUCK?
https://rumble.com/vh75sn-q-trump-lin-wood-drew-mckissick-and-the-scgop-race-what-happened-whats-next.html
Q is Truth 100% Proof EPIC 3-Year Delta! Trump is Still President! Dan Scavino Comms! Military Court
https://rumble.com/vh4q35-q-is-truth-100-proof-epic-3-year-delta-trump-is-still-president-dan-scavino.html
Trump's June Return! New American Republic! No Income Tax! Insurrection FEMA Elections Gold Standard
https://rumble.com/vh1w11-trumps-june-return-new-american-republic-no-income-tax-insurrection-fema-el.html
Q: Suicide Weekend! Those Who Are The Loudest! Trump Drops Bomb on AZ Audit! MI NH GA WI PA NV Next!
https://rumble.com/vh03kf-q-suicide-weekend-those-who-are-the-loudest-trump-drops-bomb-on-az-audit-mi.html
Its Going To Be Biblical! Digital Soldiers Enlisted in God's Army! Overcomers & More Than Conquerors
https://rumble.com/vgzws7-its-going-to-be-biblical-digital-soldiers-enlisted-in-gods-army-overcomers-.html
Obama Biden Clinton to Face FIRING SQUAD Treasonous Pedos! Trump U.S. CORP Bankruptcy + New Republic
https://rumble.com/vgujod-obama-biden-clinton-to-face-firing-squad-treasonous-pedos-trump-u.s.-corp-b.html
Mike Lindell Shocking Surprise for Dominion! Q: A Week to Remember! Deep State Hussein HRC DC PANIC!
https://rumble.com/vgs5bp-mike-lindell-shocking-surprise-for-dominion-q-a-week-to-remember-deep-state.html
30,000 U.S. Vaccine Deaths! 115,000 Injured! Vax "Shedding" Super Spreading Depopulation Bioweapons!
https://rumble.com/vgqjal-30000-u.s.-vaccine-deaths-115000-injured-vax-shedding-super-spreading-depop.html
Q+ Trump [D] Party Death Spiral! Trump Caught Dem All! Military Intelligence SCIF WW Sting Operation
https://rumble.com/vgp5cj-q-trump-d-party-death-spiral-trump-caught-dem-all-military-intelligence-sci.html
Trump Drops Q Comms at New Site! Michigan NH AZ Audits!
https://rumble.com/vgn23x-trump-drops-q-comms-at-new-site-michigan-nh-az-audits-bring-the-rain-timest.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.gofundme.com/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
Q+ Trump “PA, MI, WI Audits NEXT!” We The People Are At War! Rise Or Die! All Assets [F]oreign & [D]omestic Deployed!
https://rumble.com/vho0zh-q-trump-pa-mi-wi-audits-next-we-the-people-are-at-war-rise-or-die-all-asset.html
Durham + Audits = Arrests! Q+ Trump: Game Over! We Have It [All] Assets Seized [F]oreign & [D]omestic!
https://rumble.com/vhm8ap-durham-audits-arrests-q-trump-game-over-we-have-it-all-assets-seized-f-and-.html
BOOM! Georgia 1st to DECERTIFY Election! Q+ Trump "I caught them! Things Will Get VERY INTERESTING!"
https://rumble.com/vhk7k3-boom-georgia-1st-to-decertify-election-q-trump-i-caught-them-things-will-ge.html
Trump Vows to Return "IMMEDIATELY! If I Wait Our Country Will Be Destroyed!"
https://rumble.com/vhgz7d-trump-vows-to-return-immediately-if-i-wait-our-country-will-be-destroyed-q-.html
Trump Is Still President 100% Q Proof USA Is At War! Martial Law Insurrection Act Military Tribunals Coming!
https://rumble.com/vhe7mn-trump-is-still-president-100-q-proof-usa-is-at-war-martial-law-insurrection.html
Trump Fires Back Against [DS] Fake News! Q's 4 Big BQQMS are AZ, GA, PA, MI! One Falls They All Fall
https://rumble.com/vhc8gr-trump-fires-back-against-ds-fake-news-qs-4-big-bqqms-are-az-ga-pa-mi-one-fa.html
Trump INDICTMENT Coming? The Deep State Strikes Back! NY GA Prosecutors Threaten PRISON!
https://rumble.com/vh9c0j-trump-indictment-coming-the-deep-state-strikes-back-ny-ga-prosecutors-threa.html
Q+ TRUMP, LIN WOOD, DREW MCKISSICK & THE SCGOP RACE! WHAT HAPPENED? WHAT'S NEXT? AND WHO NEEDS LUCK?
https://rumble.com/vh75sn-q-trump-lin-wood-drew-mckissick-and-the-scgop-race-what-happened-whats-next.html
Q is Truth 100% Proof EPIC 3-Year Delta! Trump is Still President! Dan Scavino Comms! Military Court
https://rumble.com/vh4q35-q-is-truth-100-proof-epic-3-year-delta-trump-is-still-president-dan-scavino.html
Trump's June Return! New American Republic! No Income Tax! Insurrection FEMA Elections Gold Standard
https://rumble.com/vh1w11-trumps-june-return-new-american-republic-no-income-tax-insurrection-fema-el.html
Q: Suicide Weekend! Those Who Are The Loudest! Trump Drops Bomb on AZ Audit! MI NH GA WI PA NV Next!
https://rumble.com/vh03kf-q-suicide-weekend-those-who-are-the-loudest-trump-drops-bomb-on-az-audit-mi.html
Its Going To Be Biblical! Digital Soldiers Enlisted in God's Army! Overcomers & More Than Conquerors
https://rumble.com/vgzws7-its-going-to-be-biblical-digital-soldiers-enlisted-in-gods-army-overcomers-.html
Obama Biden Clinton to Face FIRING SQUAD Treasonous Pedos! Trump U.S. CORP Bankruptcy + New Republic
https://rumble.com/vgujod-obama-biden-clinton-to-face-firing-squad-treasonous-pedos-trump-u.s.-corp-b.html
Mike Lindell Shocking Surprise for Dominion! Q: A Week to Remember! Deep State Hussein HRC DC PANIC!
https://rumble.com/vgs5bp-mike-lindell-shocking-surprise-for-dominion-q-a-week-to-remember-deep-state.html
30,000 U.S. Vaccine Deaths! 115,000 Injured! Vax "Shedding" Super Spreading Depopulation Bioweapons!
https://rumble.com/vgqjal-30000-u.s.-vaccine-deaths-115000-injured-vax-shedding-super-spreading-depop.html
Q+ Trump [D] Party Death Spiral! Trump Caught Dem All! Military Intelligence SCIF WW Sting Operation
https://rumble.com/vgp5cj-q-trump-d-party-death-spiral-trump-caught-dem-all-military-intelligence-sci.html
Trump Drops Q Comms at New Site! Michigan NH AZ Audits!
https://rumble.com/vgn23x-trump-drops-q-comms-at-new-site-michigan-nh-az-audits-bring-the-rain-timest.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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