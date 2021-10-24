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Vaccine Passport Agenda IN DETAIL
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22 views • October 24, 2021
Amy Bohn, Co-founder of PERK (http://perk-group.com), exposes ties to China and the World Economic Forum, in California’s ‘Vaccine Passport infrastructure.
Originally aired at thehighwire.com on October 21st 2021
https://thehighwire.com/videos/exposing-vaccine-passports/
Originally aired at thehighwire.com on October 21st 2021
https://thehighwire.com/videos/exposing-vaccine-passports/
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