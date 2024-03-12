Collagen Berry Chia Seed Pudding
14 oz. Organic Coconut Milk Powder (mix with warm water)
4 scoops Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type I and III Collagen
6 tbsp. Organic Black Chia Seeds
4-5 tsp Organic Stevia Extract Powder
1 tsp. vanilla extract
8 oz. fresh berries (Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, and/or Raspberries)
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Instructions
-PUDDING BASE
Combine the coconut milk, CB Supplements Collagen Powder, chia seeds, stevia, and vanilla extract in a Large Mason Jar, close and shake until fully mixed
Put into the refrigerator for at least 2 hours
It should keep for up to 5 days'
-BERRY BONANZA
Before serving: squeeze lemon juice over berries. (let sit for just a few minutes to soften), then toss or if you want to make a parfait, layer in the berries.
Optional Toppings: unsweetened coconut flakes, slivered almonds, or even some Peanut or Almond Butter
