The present flooding around the world

With the flooding that has destroyed parts of the planet over the last few months I'm having to rethink my prepping priorities. Actually I've been prepping for fire as my greatest threat but somehow I think flooding could be added to the list of threats that could take us back to the Stone Age with no backup and that is the situation I don't want to get into.
