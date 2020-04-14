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Are Covid-19 Apps For Your Safety?
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52 views • April 14, 2020
Are Covid-19 Tracking Apps For Your Safety?
Or are they for more Government control under the guise of keeping you safe from Covid-19 and helping you get back to normal society? 🚨🚨Remember the man from Philly that was pulled off the bus for not wearing a mask? Remember the WHO doctor that said they need to come into our homes to remove people possibly infected with Covid-19? And remember how Google and Apple ban and censor anyone they choose? Then why would we trust any app made for tracking if you are "sick" or not? What could possibly go wrong?
Show me your papers...I mean smartphone app!
Share this!!🚨🚨
How Much More Will You Take?
This may be the limit! Get Ready!!
Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/outcaststream/
Follow me on Twitter @riseupohio
Or are they for more Government control under the guise of keeping you safe from Covid-19 and helping you get back to normal society? 🚨🚨Remember the man from Philly that was pulled off the bus for not wearing a mask? Remember the WHO doctor that said they need to come into our homes to remove people possibly infected with Covid-19? And remember how Google and Apple ban and censor anyone they choose? Then why would we trust any app made for tracking if you are "sick" or not? What could possibly go wrong?
Show me your papers...I mean smartphone app!
Share this!!🚨🚨
How Much More Will You Take?
This may be the limit! Get Ready!!
Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/outcaststream/
Follow me on Twitter @riseupohio
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