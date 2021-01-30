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Rod Blagojevich warns about Biden's family connections
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200 views • January 30, 2021
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich shares his personal knowledge of Joe Biden's brother Frank, how they attended the same law school after Frank had dropped out, the brother Biden's current law firm practices, what he thinks the president should do about he or anyone profiting from being connected to the office of the president, and more.
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