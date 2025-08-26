Aliens, Demons, & The Beatles Dennis Wise, Pete Papaherakles & Brian Debate UFOs, Music & History -1 of 2

Brian A. Ruhe reconnects with Dennis Wise after many years, joined by Pete Papaherakles, for a provocative and wide-ranging discussion on aliens, demons, religion, technology, and the music industry.

• Dennis Wise explains why he sees history as being shaped more by demonic influence than extraterrestrials. He argues the music industry—through Freemasonry, ritual, and occult deals—has manipulated culture for decades.

• Pete Papaherakles explores the religious and historical side, from Protestantism and the British Empire to Greek Orthodoxy, interdimensional beings, and theories of a staged global alien invasion.

• Brian A. Ruhe challenges their views, offering his Buddhist and ET Hypothesis perspective, while remaining skeptical of some of their claims (including the “Paul is Dead” theory).

🔎 Key topics include:

• The occult and alleged “deals with the devil” in music (Robert Johnson, Bob Dylan, The Beatles).

• Was Paul McCartney replaced in 1966? Why Dennis and Pete say yes—and why Brian strongly disagrees.

• Space exploration, Elon Musk’s Mars plans, and whether UFOs are man-made or demonic.

• How religion, Freemasonry, and interdimensional beings may have shaped world history.

• The culture-shaping power of the 1960s: LSD, Laurel Canyon, and the “machine” behind the Beatles.

This fascinating round-table highlights very different worldviews—aliens vs demons, history vs myth, skepticism vs faith—raising questions about how we understand reality itself. Dennis even said that he is a flat-earther and that there is a firmament so man has not gone into space. He has old school Catholic beliefs in that regard.

