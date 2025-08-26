Aliens, Demons, & The Beatles Dennis Wise, Pete Papaherakles & Brian Debate UFOs, Music & History -1 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian A. Ruhe reconnects with Dennis Wise after many years, joined by Pete Papaherakles, for a provocative and wide-ranging discussion on aliens, demons, religion, technology, and the music industry.
• Dennis Wise explains why he sees history as being shaped more by demonic influence than extraterrestrials. He argues the music industry—through Freemasonry, ritual, and occult deals—has manipulated culture for decades.
• Pete Papaherakles explores the religious and historical side, from Protestantism and the British Empire to Greek Orthodoxy, interdimensional beings, and theories of a staged global alien invasion.
• Brian A. Ruhe challenges their views, offering his Buddhist and ET Hypothesis perspective, while remaining skeptical of some of their claims (including the “Paul is Dead” theory).
🔎 Key topics include:
• The occult and alleged “deals with the devil” in music (Robert Johnson, Bob Dylan, The Beatles).
• Was Paul McCartney replaced in 1966? Why Dennis and Pete say yes—and why Brian strongly disagrees.
• Space exploration, Elon Musk’s Mars plans, and whether UFOs are man-made or demonic.
• How religion, Freemasonry, and interdimensional beings may have shaped world history.
• The culture-shaping power of the 1960s: LSD, Laurel Canyon, and the “machine” behind the Beatles.
This fascinating round-table highlights very different worldviews—aliens vs demons, history vs myth, skepticism vs faith—raising questions about how we understand reality itself. Dennis even said that he is a flat-earther and that there is a firmament so man has not gone into space. He has old school Catholic beliefs in that regard.
Read Brian Ruhe's most important written work, ever: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/
