Aliens, Demons, & The Beatles Dennis Wise, Pete Papaherakles & Brian Debate UFOs, Music & History -1 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
21 views • 1 day ago

Brian A. Ruhe reconnects with Dennis Wise after many years, joined by Pete Papaherakles, for a provocative and wide-ranging discussion on aliens, demons, religion, technology, and the music industry.

• Dennis Wise explains why he sees history as being shaped more by demonic influence than extraterrestrials. He argues the music industry—through Freemasonry, ritual, and occult deals—has manipulated culture for decades.

• Pete Papaherakles explores the religious and historical side, from Protestantism and the British Empire to Greek Orthodoxy, interdimensional beings, and theories of a staged global alien invasion.

• Brian A. Ruhe challenges their views, offering his Buddhist and ET Hypothesis perspective, while remaining skeptical of some of their claims (including the “Paul is Dead” theory).

🔎 Key topics include:

• The occult and alleged “deals with the devil” in music (Robert Johnson, Bob Dylan, The Beatles).

• Was Paul McCartney replaced in 1966? Why Dennis and Pete say yes—and why Brian strongly disagrees.

• Space exploration, Elon Musk’s Mars plans, and whether UFOs are man-made or demonic.

• How religion, Freemasonry, and interdimensional beings may have shaped world history.

• The culture-shaping power of the 1960s: LSD, Laurel Canyon, and the “machine” behind the Beatles.

This fascinating round-table highlights very different worldviews—aliens vs demons, history vs myth, skepticism vs faith—raising questions about how we understand reality itself. Dennis even said that he is a flat-earther and that there is a firmament so man has not gone into space. He has old school Catholic beliefs in that regard.

👉 Subscribe for more debates and discussions on UFOs, ET contact, and hidden history.


Read Brian Ruhe's most important written work, ever: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
aliensdemonsufoshybridsdennis wise
