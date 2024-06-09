Fauci Guilty. Ariel In Haiti, Andrew Holness In Jamaica Confirm Ben Carson Future Vice President

COVID guidelines caused millions to suffer. Now Fauci admits 'there was no science behind it.' Dr. Anthony Fauci told members of Congress that the COVID guidelines he preached in 2020 had no scientific support.





Haiti - The FBI in Puerto Rico is in charge of PM Ariel Henry. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Jeffrey Quiñones, Spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Puerto Rico, explained that his agency took care of Acting Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry upon his arrival on March 5 at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport. Quiñones indicated that the accommodation and security of the Prime Minister of Haiti during his stay in Puerto Rico are managed by the island's federal agencies, primarily the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while the next steps are being elucidated.





Haiti’s Adventist-Raised Prime Minister Banned from Leaving Country Amid Murder Inquiry. 17 September 2021 | Ariel Henry, Haiti’s Prime Minister and the brother of Pastor Élie Henry, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Inter-America, has been banned from leaving Haiti amid an investigation into his alleged connection to the killing of the former president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse on July 7.





On Monday this week, Ariel Henry, who was raised Adventist, attempted to fire Chief Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, accusing him of a “serious administrative offence” after Claude sought charges against Henry. “Claude appeared to remain in his post as he asked a judge investigating the murder of Mr Moïse to charge the prime minister over his “suspected” involvement in the case,” Claude claimed there were links between Henry and a key suspect in the killing of Moïse, Joseph Felix Badio. “Records show the two men had multiple phone calls just hours after the assassination, prosecutors say,” stated the BBC. Defenders of Henry reject the accusations against him.





New Prime Minister of Jamaica is an Adventist – Andrew Holness. After the general election last week gave the Jamaica Labour Party 33 of the 63 seats in parliament, the Hon. Andrew Holness was sworn in yesterday as prime minister of the Caribbean nation. He grew up in the Spanish Town Seventh-day Adventist Church and on the Sabbath following the vote attended the Andrew’s Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church with his wife Juliet, who was also elected to parliament; the first time that spouses have served together in the national legislature. Holness is 43 years of age and previously served as prime minister in 2011-2012. Prior to that he served as education minister of Jamaica. When he was first sworn in as prime minister on October 23, 2011, he was the youngest person to ever hold the top government position in the country.





Digital Evangelism Department Launches AI Chatbot ‘Adventist Church GPT.’ Korean Union Conference develops and unveils new option to increase awareness of the church. Designed to address inquiries and clear up misconceptions about the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the AI Chatbot “Adventist Church GPT” (generative pre-transformer) has been unveiled by the Digital Evangelism Department of the Korean Union Conference, a team of digital evangelists serving that church region recently reported.





How Much Worse Would a Bird-Flu Pandemic Be?

The world has been through multiple flu pandemics. That doesn’t mean it’s any more prepared.





UN chief says world is on ‘highway to climate hell’ as planet endures 12 straight months of unprecedented heat





