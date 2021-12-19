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Dr. Peter McCullough with Joe Rogan - This Plandemic Has Been Planned Time Ago Before Covid (Subtitulos Español)
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90 views • December 19, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough en el show de Joe Rogan
"Moderna hizo la vacuna Covid mucho antes del Covid"
"La pandemia fue una maquinación coordinada por gobiernos y entidades médicas para forzar la vacunación como la solución"
"Moderna hizo la vacuna Covid mucho antes del Covid"
"La pandemia fue una maquinación coordinada por gobiernos y entidades médicas para forzar la vacunación como la solución"
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