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WEDNESDAY - MARCH 03, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2350-9AM WHAT's HAPPENING? "INTEL WARNING" OF MILITIA PLOT TO BREACH CAPITOL ON MARCH 4TH
U.S. Capitol Police sources tell FOX 5 they have received an intelligence bulletin warning of a militia plot to breach the Capitol this Thursday, March 4. Two sources say officers got the bulletin on Tuesday and that it specifically names the militia group the Three Percenters. Members of the group are accused in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. There is also some chatter about March 20, the day the Republican party came to life in 1834. And, there’s even some noise about April 15: federal income tax day. A memo obtained by Fox News from acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett indicates that some threat for March 4 has diminished. The US government is now using ‘intel’ to justify an indefinite military occupation. Where else have we seen this before? https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17074
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