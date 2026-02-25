Babylon is fallen: 400,000+ Germans left the Roman catholic church in 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





In 2022, over 528,000 Germans left the roman catholic church in Germany for a total of nearly 1 million leaving the babylonian roman catholic church over 2 years only in Germany.





Praise God for German roman catholics exiting the evil roman catholic church as God is calling roman catholic to COME OUT of Babylon in Revelation 18:4-5.





