Electoral Tampering and Thieving Afoot in The Fadden By-Election, Censoring of a Fair-Go.

There’s a By-Election in the Federal Seat of Fadden on 15th July, 2023. Our good friend Sandy Roach is putting on her political hat again and running as a Candidate for One Nation!
https://www.aec.gov.au/fadden/index.htm
Sandy has an excellent chance of winning, the people of Fadden know her as she ran in the 2022 Federal Election in that electorate, gaining 9% of the vote. Which is pretty good when you consider that was her 1st time ever running as a political candidate.
As you will see from this video, the major parties' volunteers and some independents too are willing to break the law to win, and/or hinder their opponents in unlawful ways. Risking huge fines and years in prison, these political stooges think it's ok to steal from people and censor their ability to fairly campaign in an Official Govt Election. Which the Australian Constitution guarantees the right to ALL Candidates to do.
She is particularly concerned with Veterans in Fadden, and acknowledges there are many serving and ex ADF Members in her electorate that are suffering. It is known that historically, under every Labor government the ADF and Veteran Community are not a priority, and dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs is logistical nightmare at this point in time.
Sandy Roach in Fadden will be front and centre to address this vital issue, and many others in the community she calls home.
PAULINE HANSON’S ONE NATION
VETERANS’ AFFAIRS POLICY
Released 25th September 1998 -
https://parlinfo.aph.gov.au/parlInfo/search/display/display.w3p;query=Id:%22library/partypol/LSD05%22
https://www.facebook.com/SandyRoach.PHON
Call or Text Sandy - 0478 280 517
