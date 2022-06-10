Mercury in Skin Lightening Cream

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I review an article about skin lightening creams and the consumption of carnivorous fish, especially by women of child bearing age.
https://www.health.state.mn.us/news/pressrel/2019/mercury042319.html
Link to book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
Link for SAMA interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YK4x6URPzzs&feature=youtu.be