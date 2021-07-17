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US military jet stops in Taiwan, China angry; Mike Pence: China becoming an ‘evil empire’
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60 views • July 17, 2021
The U.S. is strengthening sanctions on China over its genocide against ethnic minorities. A new bill from the Senate bans imports from China’s Xinjiang region. An American military aircraft, stopped briefly in Taiwan. The move angers Beijing —while a Taiwanese lawmaker fights back. Biden’s new Navy secretary nominee says if confirmed, he’ll ‘exclusively focus on the China threat,’ and defend Taiwan ‘as much as humanly possible.’ China is becoming an ‘evil empire,’ and the U.S. may be enabling it. That’s according to former Vice-President Mike Pence. And China sells 550-million vaccine doses to the W.H.O.’s global vaccine program. But a U.S. agency is criticizing Beijing for not donating them instead.
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