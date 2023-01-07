Things get dicey: McCarthy & Swamp Confronted Matt Gaetz During the 14th Vote

14th round - [email protected] votes present, leaving Kevin McCarthy one vote short of being confirmed as Speaker. McCarthy confronts him. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama then lunged at Gaetz and had to be held back by Rep. Richard Hudson before an all-out fistfight could break out on the House floor.

The Republican lawmaker from Alabama, a member of the House Steering Committee responsible for making committee chair recommendations, recently threatened the holdout Republicans who don’t vote for McCarthy that they will be stripped of committee assignments.

Matt Gaetz could be seen talking to McCarthy after the scuffle with Rep. Rogers.



