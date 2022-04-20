26 year old pro football player killed by VAXX induced HEART ATTACKS (probably)

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SOURCES:
St. Louis native, former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace dies
https://www.ksdk .com/article/sports/cbc-high-school-arkansas-football-tackle-brian-wallace-dies/63-505746d2-e9f8-48b2-a96f-780f74db155f
Brian Wallace 3-12
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=5JmQI09AUqI
St. Louis native, former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace dies
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=vB4ofL_-hgs
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