Is China controlling the Silver Market?

China has been a significant player in the global metals market for the past decade, with a significant influence on the prices of various metals.

CME Group, the organization responsible for setting silver prices in London, announced that China Construction Bank will become an official member of the silver price process. This will make China Construction Bank a part of the existing group of participants, which includes HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto Dominion Bank, and UBS.

