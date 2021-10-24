Southwest Airline Employees Are Protesting the Company’s Vaccine Mandates in Love Field, Dallas

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10/18/2021 Southwest Airline employees are protesting against the company’s vaccine mandates. A pilot stated that it is unconstitutional, anti-American, and anti-freedom to impose vaccine mandates, and there is overwhelming evidence showing natural immunity is superior to Covid vaccine.