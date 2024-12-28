THE ELITE PEDOPHILE NETWORK: David Rockefeller named as a Top Pedophile in a global murderous blackmailing pedophile network by a surviving 9 year old sex slave victim. Evelyn de Rothschild, Pierre Trudeau, Kurt Georg Kiesinger and Eddy Arnold also named. Epstein trained babies.





In 1972 at 9 years old Anneke Lucas was brought into a Bilderberg Meeting where she was sold to many of these Elite Pedophiles who belonged to this global pedophile network. At another private meeting filled with singers and entertainers she had to have sex with many different men that were there at the time as a child. She also confirms a very famous woman that everyone would know was part of this network, but she will not release the name because no one would believe her.





When she was 9 years old David Rockefeller who is also a Eugenicist took her to several of his homes in the United States and told people that she was his niece from Paris while she was laying in his bed. She also confirms that David Rockefeller trained her to be an elite child sex slave spy in order to get incriminating personal information and blackmail from the men she would have sex with.





She says because of David Rockefeller taking a personal interest in her she no longer became a throw away child. Rockefeller sent her to Pierre Trudeau, (Justin Trudeau's Father) and could not please him because as she stated he would not be happy unless he could kill her. She gave this incriminating information to David Rockefeller so that he would know what Pierre Trudeau wanted in the future, a child to kill.





As a surviving adult she works with many child sex slave victims and says many people do not know this, but Jeffrey Epstein programmed and trained babies and children of all ages to be sex slaves. She goes on to say that millions of dollars are funded to the media and other sites to cover up this global pedophile network and many parts of the justice system are involved.





She is sharing her traumatic story because this global pedophile network must be exposed and they all must be held accountable. Many in this network are involved in Satanic rituals that often involve children. In the United States alone over 350,000 children have recently gone missing and are unaccounted for. We must defend and protect the innocent children by exposing and dismantling this global elite pedophile network of criminals, child rapists and murderers.





Source: https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1872368583520526701





Thumbnail: https://x.com/DComboKing/status/1872400333974258076