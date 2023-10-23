Create New Account
Thrivetime Show
Published Monday

De-Dollarization | China & Brazil Have Completed Their First Bilateral Trade Using Local Currency | "De-Dollarization Trend Will Continue, Dollar Dominance Is Going to Decline" - John Pang (RT News) + "What's Going to Happen?" - Robert Kiyosaki

Keywords
bricsnew currencyclay clarkthrivetime showdedollarization

