Candace Owens talking about the power grid and internet being shut off and preparing for this

Video Timeline
0:05 WEF predictive programming
1:30 past WEF predictive programming was coronavirus
2:00 cyber “pandemic” leads to grid down both electrical and Internet globally
Be Prepared
Anonymized Tips
Triple whammy if they do this during winter. GET YOUR PREPS DONE! We don't know a scenario term deration period for this.
PWR out for a few days, week, month?
No gas sales
- get a few gas cans and store some extra gas. Pumps at stores will not work without electric.
No food
- food stores shut down and locked up
Communication
- standard communications down. Get a CB, and radio communications for family, and make sure your closest friends and networks have theirs.
Truckers will have CB's and usually will be talking on channel 19.
Water is key for surviving.
- Make sure you have 1 to 3 gallons of water per person / per day for your household. Water pressure will slow as rationing will probably happen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.