Candace Owens talking about the power grid and internet being shut off and preparing for this

Video Timeline

0:05 WEF predictive programming

1:30 past WEF predictive programming was coronavirus

2:00 cyber “pandemic” leads to grid down both electrical and Internet globally

Be Prepared

Anonymized Tips

Triple whammy if they do this during winter. GET YOUR PREPS DONE! We don't know a scenario term deration period for this.

PWR out for a few days, week, month?

No gas sales

- get a few gas cans and store some extra gas. Pumps at stores will not work without electric.

No food

- food stores shut down and locked up

Communication

- standard communications down. Get a CB, and radio communications for family, and make sure your closest friends and networks have theirs.

Truckers will have CB's and usually will be talking on channel 19.

Water is key for surviving.

- Make sure you have 1 to 3 gallons of water per person / per day for your household. Water pressure will slow as rationing will probably happen.