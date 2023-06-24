Mutiny in Russia - In Depth Report On The Situation In Russia - HaloNews

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Russia's President Vladimir Putin has addressed the nation after Wagner mercenary forces claimed control of military sites in Rostov-on-Don.
He described the move as 'treason' and said decisive action will be taken.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a televised address following a series of moves by the Wagner Group to undermine Russia's military leadership.
The mercenary group has taken control of military stations in Rostov-on-Don, the southern command center for operations in Ukraine.
Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has threatened to move towards Moscow.
Authorities say anti-terrorist operations are underway in the capital.
Putin said those creating chaos will fail.
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