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World War III is a Smokescreen So Joe Public Does Not See Vaccines Are Maiming and Killing Children
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101 views • March 04, 2022
As little Johnny collapses while running laps in the school gym, another school is telling their students that they cannot take part in full on sports if they are fully vaccinated and until they have had their heart fully checked. In the mean time the global masters know that the Covid Scam is about to catch up to them so they have masterminded a new 'Wag the Dog' moment as the world now turns from Covid and turns on Putin.
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Contact me: [email protected]
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GlobalAgenda on Gab
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TikTok
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My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
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