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Invention School Episode 1: Welcome Home Nonku
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24 views • July 03, 2020
Invention School Episode 1: Welcome Home Nonku
As the last and final chosen apprentice at Africa Rejuvenates Thinking's "Invention School", Nonkululeko visits its world headquarters in rural Kenya to meet Kim and Kate and all of the staff scientists and engineers. After the visit, Nonku has been greatly uplifted as she returns to her home and family in the Soweto region of Johannesburg, South Africa. She is on her own path to become a world-class inventor in service to Mother Africa and the world...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
As the last and final chosen apprentice at Africa Rejuvenates Thinking's "Invention School", Nonkululeko visits its world headquarters in rural Kenya to meet Kim and Kate and all of the staff scientists and engineers. After the visit, Nonku has been greatly uplifted as she returns to her home and family in the Soweto region of Johannesburg, South Africa. She is on her own path to become a world-class inventor in service to Mother Africa and the world...
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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