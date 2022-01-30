© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California MD's Licenses Threatened
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • January 30, 2022
Clip from the Senator Johnson roundtable. Physician explains that all MD's in California have been threatened with the loss of their license to practice medicine if they write mask exemptions "or any other" exemptions related to Covid.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.