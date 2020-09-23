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They're Erasing Everything We Stand For
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17 views • September 23, 2020
The Democrats are supporting the Cancel Culture, BLM anarchist, as well as the mercenary Antifa anarchist, and are working hard to destroy everything American, from our historical statues, team names, products we purchase and anything that represents American culture or religions and family values... They are doing everything they can to hurt this country ... turning our younger generations against us ... leaving cities in smoldering ash ... and in the process they gain nothing and blame everyone else for the loses ...
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