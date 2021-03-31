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As The World Turns - To Infinity & Beyond - A Documentary
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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114 views • March 31, 2021
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666 Days In Space - The Devil Is In The Details - https://youtu.be/U3V13dQ9Thk
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I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. The Much Appreciated donations are my only income. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him

Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.

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Song: Universal Theme
Artist: René Möckel
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UMG (on behalf of Universal Music GmbH); UMPG Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, and 7 Music Rights Societies

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxbiblemind controlcommunismpropagandaaiscripturenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21transhumanismmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewstv is a weapon
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