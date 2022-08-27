Mark Zuckerberg on Joe Rogan Admits FBI Urged Censorship-- Hunter Biden Laptop

Mark Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan podcast (JRE Experience) admitted that he was warned by the FBI about Russian disinformation before the election. The FBI had the Hunter Biden laptop well in advance, and there's no doubt in my mind that Mark Zuckerberg with his own political machinations and funding the Democratic Party wanted to ensure the outcome of election and shadow-banned the Hunter Biden laptop story.Here is the clip where Mark admits FBI interference in the election, with analysis.

#markzuckerberg #joerogan #HunterBiden #fbi





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more