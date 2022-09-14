248) Não se trata de contágio. mas de irradiação

Créditos a Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna, Setembro 13, 2022: There is no transmission from vaccinated persons. It is irradiation: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/There-is-no-transmission-from-vaccinated-persons-it-is-irradiation:1
241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/25d6fa9b-46e4-4288-93d9-27884a18e454
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGALMovimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.