248) Não se trata de contágio. mas de irradiação
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 2 months ago

Créditos a Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna, Setembro 13, 2022: There is no transmission from vaccinated persons. It is irradiation: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/There-is-no-transmission-from-vaccinated-persons-it-is-irradiation:1


241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/25d6fa9b-46e4-4288-93d9-27884a18e454


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGALMovimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emfcrime5g4g6gelfmicroondasinjectadasirradiacao

