SPICY SEARCH WARRANT SERVED 🔞 [HOUSTON WADE BUSTED ATTEMPTING TO MEET 11 YEAR OLD WITH SEX TOYS]

Dive into exclusive body cam footage from the search warrant at Quality Inn Room 110 in Silverdale, captured right after Houston Wade's high-profile arrest in a December 2025 undercover operation. Watch as law enforcement uncovers key items during the room sweep, offering a raw look at the investigation's progression in this developing case.





Stay updated on Houston Wade news, Kitsap County court updates, and true crime stories. If you enjoyed this breakdown, like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications on more investigative content!





Body Camera from Search Warrant at Quality Inn Silverdale, Washington after arrest of YouTuber Houston Wade on December 17, 2025





#houstonwade #bodycam #bodycamera #searchwarrant #truecrimecommunity





Body Camera from Search Warrant at Quality Inn Silverdale, Washington after arrest of YouTuber Houston Wade on December 17, 2025





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FASJ3l5XOXg