Why Do We Attract the Opposite? Do We Remember Everything After We Pass? Where is All the Information of Our Life Stored? Abusive Relationship, Why "The Secret” Law of Attraction Doesn’t Always Work?

Original:https://youtu.be/WWbQyPvjkwA

20080119 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe





Cut:

41m23s - 48m05s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

















“YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION WILL TELL YOU WHAT YOU ARE IGNORING IN YOUR SOUL.”

@ 46m43s





“GOD’S DEFINITION OF LOVE IS - IT IS NEVER EVER PAINFUL AND IT NEVER EVER RESULTS IN SUFFERING. IF YOU LOVE SOMEBODY AND YOU’RE IN PAIN WITH IT OR YOU THINK YOU LOVE SOMEBODY AND YOU ARE SUFFERING BECAUSE OF IT, IT’S NOT LOVE YOU’RE EXPERIENCING.”

@ 47m30s



