Why Do We Attract the Opposite? Do We Remember Everything After We Pass? Where is All the Information of Our Life Stored? Abusive Relationship, Why "The Secret” Law of Attraction Doesn’t Always Work?

Original:https://youtu.be/WWbQyPvjkwA
20080119 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe
Cut:
41m23s - 48m05s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION WILL TELL YOU WHAT YOU ARE IGNORING IN YOUR SOUL.”
@ 46m43s
“GOD’S DEFINITION OF LOVE IS - IT IS NEVER EVER PAINFUL AND IT NEVER EVER RESULTS IN SUFFERING. IF YOU LOVE SOMEBODY AND YOU’RE IN PAIN WITH IT OR YOU THINK YOU LOVE SOMEBODY AND YOU ARE SUFFERING BECAUSE OF IT, IT’S NOT LOVE YOU’RE EXPERIENCING.”
@ 47m30s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.