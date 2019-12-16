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How Jesus Prayed to Father Yet is The Father God
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16 views • December 16, 2019
The common question is how can Jesus submit to, talk to, and pray to The Father if Jesus is The Father. How can Jesus pray to GOD if He is GOD? Please watch this short video to see how simple this really is.
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/jesusislord.html
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/jesusislord.html
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