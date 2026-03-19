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Tucker Carlson - Joe Kent on why we actually went to war with Iran - 3-18-2026
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Tucker Carlson reveals the FBI’s response to his Thomas Crooks documentary was “so hostile” that it “confused” him, and it still confuses him to this day. “The response that I got was hysterical. That’s not an overstatement.” “We got information... which we’ve been told didn’t exist. And this was not an attack on the FBI.” “This was, of course, during the last administration with a different director. So this was hardly a partisan hit job.” “This is the President of the United States whom I campaigned for and voted for and have liked for many years. So, it’s not an attack.” “The response I received from the FBI was so hostile that it confused me.” “And it still does confuse me…”

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irantucker carlsonwarwhyactuallyjoe kent
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